Taxi driver booked for misbehaving with woman

KOCHI: The Hill Palace Police arrested an online taxi driver on the charge of sexually abusing an Australian woman.

A team led by Circle Inspector P.S. Shiju and Additional Sub Inspector Radhakrishnan arrested Jinshi, 28, after the woman lodged a complaint. The incident reportedly took place on the night of November 27 after Jinshi picked up the woman who was on her way to a hospital.

The woman approached the police after Jinshi allegedly tried to engage her in a lurid chat. Jinshi was arrested after his mobile was traced to a tower location at Thripunithura.

The arrest was recorded after the woman identified him. Jinshi was charged under Section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the IPC and remanded for a fortnight.