Suspected currency exchange agents detained, freed

The Income Tax (I-T) Department on Thursday took into custody four persons, including a woman, on a suspicion of them acting as agents facilitating exchange of black money held in demonetised currency notes for new notes.

Officials said the woman, identified as Lissy Sojan, Denis, Binoy, and Jijo, were taken into custody from the premises of Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor, in the morning. They were released a few hours later after interrogation.

Acting on a tip-off, I-T sleuths took the four persons, who had reached the location in two cars, into custody around 12.30 p.m. Even though two of them attempted to escape, they were chased down with the assistance of the local police.

Official sources said they had been operating as agents for arranging new currency and had contacted persons who were desperate to exchange the withdrawn currency. Similarly, they also had allegedly contacted persons who provided new currency in bulk. No cases have been registered though a follow-up probe is on.

Meanwhile, officials denied reports about the seizure of a cheque for Rs. 1 crore from their possession.

The episode unfolded a day after the I-T Department arrested five persons from Tamil Nadu who came to Kochi for exchanging new currencies by accepting withdrawn currencies of Rs. 500 and Rs.1,000 denominations. During the raid, the sleuths seized 41 currency notes of Rs. 2,000 denomination from their possession.