Supreme Court order to hit liquor outlets along highways in city

The Supreme Court’s order to shut down all liquor shops situated along State and national highways will hit outlets in Kochi hard.

Estimates by the Kerala Bar Hotels Association showed that over 30 per cent of the liquor shops in Ernakulam district would face closure following the apex court directive.

‘Major impact’

“The verdict will have a major impact on liquor shops in Kerala. In Ernakulam, many liquor outlets are located within 500 metres of State and national highways,” said Polly Joseph, secretary of the Bar Hotels Association, Ernakulam. However, he said the finer details of the directive would be clear only after getting a copy of the judgment.

Bevco outlets

The Supreme Court order will also affect retail outlets owned by the Kerala State Beverages Corporation.

Even though the officials at the warehouses of the corporation at Pettah and Perumbavoor claimed that two of its units were located along the service road of the national highway, the units would have to be closed down as the shops were located within 500 metres of the road.

Four outlets under the Aluva unit of the corporation will have to be shifted in view of the apex court’s order.

Consumerfed officials said two of the company’s outlets at Vyttila and Njarackal would have to be closed after the apex court made it clear that liquor shops must be located at least 500 meters away from State and national highways.