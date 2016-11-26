Suicide drama atop Aluva building

more-in

Chaos prevailed in Aluva when a 26-year-old mentally unstable person threatened to jump off a building after setting a nearby building on fire.

The episode began to unfold around 9 a.m. when a couple of autoricksahaw drivers near the Aluva Railway station noticed the person, identified as Naziruddin of Mandya in Karnataka, pouring petrol on a building before sparking the flame. As they attempted to shoo him off, the person climbed a three-storey building nearby and threatened to leap off.

According to the police, the person was believed to have pilfered the fuel from some two-wheelers parked nearby. “Nobody actually noticed him till the fire erupted. As the onlookers rushed towards him, he poured the remaining petrol on himself and scaled the stairs’’, they said.

On an alert, the police and a fire and rescue team rushed to the spot and despite repeated requests, the man refused to come down. “He was seen goading the onlookers even as the police tried to get him down. The drama ended about one and a half hours later when a group of four autorickshaw drivers climbed the building and overpowered him’’, officials said.

The man was later shifted to the police station and preliminary investigations pointed to him suffering from mental illness. Investigations so far have revealed that the person had abandoned home several years ago though the sleuths are yet to get any idea how he reached Aluva.

“Despite repeated questioning, he kept on giving contradictory answers. We will be taking him to a psychiatrist after being produced in the court’’, they said.

Meanwhile, fire safety officials said the building he had attempted to burn was stocked with heaps of cardboard and plastic materials. “By the time we reached the spot, the fire had spread to more areas inside and it took us about half an hour to extinguish the fire’’, the officials said.