Suicide bid over property attachment at Infopark

KOCHI: The premises of Infopark on Wednedsay witnessed chaotic scenes after two men climbed a tree and threatened to commit suicide protesting against a move by the authorities to attach a property.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.30 a.m. near the entrance to Infopark Phase-II. The duo — the son of one Abdul Khader, who owned the property, and his relative — came down 20 minutes later after they were offered two days time to vacate the property.

The police said a part of the property had been attached, while the legal seizure of the rest had been put on hold for two days’ following the protest.

“There are some pumpsets and shacks in the said property. The owners have sought more time to remove them. The rest of the land will be acquired in two days,” Infopark sources said, adding that the attachment was being carried out by the Revenue Department.

Meanwhile, officials confirmed that the property had been legally acquired as it was essential for the expansion of the IT park.