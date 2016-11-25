Substance abuse among children on the rise

more-in

Indian Academy of Paediatrics to organise campaign involving students, teachers, and parents

The growing incidents of substance abuse among children have prompted paediatricians to press the alarm button.

As a major step in educating children on the ills of drug abuse, the three-day State meet of the Kerala chapter of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics to be held in Kochi from Friday will give its official nod for a year-long campaign involving students, teachers, and parents.

“Around 2,200 doctors affiliated to the 22 branches of the IAP’s State chapter will visit schools as part of the programme. Besides a power-point presentation, a 15-minute short film on the dangers of substance abuse will be shown at educational institutions,” said M.N. Venkiteswaran, president-elect of the IAP’s Kerala chapter.

Message for schools

The film focuses on how the drug mafia lures children into using substances. It also carries a message on the need for staying away from the use of tobacco, alcohol, and other dangerous substances.

“As people who witness the growth of children right from their birth, paediatricians can play a key role in alerting children to the threats of substance abuse.

“We will also interact with parents and teachers on how to manage and help students who have fallen victim to drug abuse overcome the problem,” Dr. Venkiteswaran said.

Former IAP national president S. Sachidananda Kamath said there were cases where students used dangerous inhalants that could have a harmful impact on their health.

Parents’ responsibility

“Drug users often show mood swings. They also experience changes in sleep patterns and eating habits. Parents should explain the risks of substance abuse to their wards,” he said.

Representatives of IAP’s State chapter have plans to join hands with the Education Department in taking the message to all schools. They are also planning a sustained campaign against substance abuse in the coming months.