Students gift used pens for art work

Green act: Student Police Cadets of SDPY KPM High School, Edavanakkad, handing over the used plastic pens they collected to Kochi-Muziris Biennale research coordinator Boney Thomas on Sunday. | Photo Credit: By Special Arrangement

The Student Police Cadets of Edavanakkad SDPY KPM High School turned their dream of caring for nature into an artistic reality with around 6,500 used plastic pens being gifted to the Kochi Biennale Foundation on Sunday.

The plastic pens were collected by the cadets under the guidance of teachers in the school with the aim of getting rid of used and thrown-away plastic pens, which pose a serious threat to environment.

Students surprised

Initial collection surprised the students’ wildest expectations, said a teacher. Over the first few days, the students collected around 5,000 pens from around their school and from friends and relatives.

When the campaign drew public attention, there was a large number of people coming to deposit used pens in a box put up at the school.

Sensing the success of the drive, the students decided to handed over the pens to the KBF for some art work. The decision was conveyed to the KBF by the local artist Joshi Padamadan and a well-wisher of the school Romey Maliekal.

The pens were received by Kochi-Muziris Biennale research coordinator Boney Thomas in the presence of a large gathering.

He said the pens would be utilised by artists and that the students were invited to the Biennale.