Stressed-out children prone to lifestyle diseases

Heart ailments evident in 5,000 newborns out of 5 lakh babies born annually in State

KOCHI: Rift in families, erratic diet, and stress at schools are the prime reasons for more than 3 per cent children experiencing high blood pressure in Kerala, said Dr. M. Sulfikkar Ahmed, head of the department of Paediatric Cardiology at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

Inaugurating a pre-conference workshop on cardiac disorders among new-born babies and children at Ernakulam Medical Centre as part of the 45th annual meet of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP), Kerala Chapter, he said studies had revealed a rise in lifestyle diseases among adolescents over the last 10 years.

According to experts, heart ailments are evident in 5,000 babies out of around 5 lakh babies born annually in the State. While around 1,000 babies require emergency cardiac surgery, half of the rest can be treated through medication. Those active in sports also need to undergo ECG check-ups to reduce deaths due to cardiac arrest on the play ground by 80 per cent, they say.

Dr. Edwin Francis, Dr. Deepa S. Kumar, Dr. D. Vijaya Kumar, and Dr. T.V. Ravi presented papers.

The annual meet will be officially inaugurated by IAP national president Dr. Pramod Jog on Saturday at IMA House, Kaloor, at 12 noon.