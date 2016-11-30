Steps mooted to reign in superbikes

more-in

Dist. administration to prepare dossier of superbike owners

After the police and the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), it is now the turn of the district administration to match the speed of youngsters showing off their powerful machines.

District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla said a three-pronged strategy, comprising induction training, training for existing riders, and a superbike protocol, was being formulated to reign in young brats who turned city roads into playgrounds. The step is being initiated in view of the rising number of accidents involving superbikes in and around Kochi city.

“The idea is that the rider should have a cool head and greater control over the vehicle to ride it safely. For this, training should be given to them by outlets when the machines are sold,” he added.

Further, steps will be taken to prepare a dossier of all superbike owners in the city with the help of bike dealers. Based on the list, bike owners will be directed to attend a guidance programme on the ills of rash and negligent driving, in addition to sessions on the prescribed speed limit and the need to go on a safe ride,” Mr. Safirulla said.

Certification a hurdle

Meanwhile, MVD officials said the absence of specifications with regard to the capacity of vehicles was a major barrier in regulating the influx of superbikes. An average of four bikes of over 500 cc are being registered in the city every week, though the department has no provision to stop the registration of such bikes as they come with a certification from the Automotive Research Association of India.

Given the legal constraints in banning the registration of superbikes, the district administration will soon be convening a stakeholders’ meeting, including the MVD and the police, to formulate a framework on handling the threat of superbikes on city roads, especially during peak traffic hours.

The total number of superbikes registered in Kochi is estimated to be around 8,000.

According to the latest figures provided by the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC), the district recorded 2,935 accidents involving two-wheelers in the first six months of 2016. The district is also on top of the list of bike accidents at night with 989 accidents.