State team visits Nellikuzhi

A State-level team led by Dr. Reena, Additional Director, Public Health, on Monday visited Nellikuzhi and nearby panchayats, where an outbreak of Hepatitis A had affected a large number of people.

The activities of the district Health authorities were reviewed and directions were given to prevent the spread of the disease to newer areas.

State oral rehydration therapy officer Dr. Manjula, entomologist Farook, and State surveillance unit member Harish Kumar were part of the team that inspected Nellikuzhi and held a meeting with officers at the primary health centre.

The Health authorities had organised medical camps for migrant workers at four places in which 140 people were examined. As part of the door-to-door campaign that continued on Monday, Health officials visited 1,284 houses.

To make the campaign more effective, 38 junior heath inspectors have been posted at Nellikuzhi. Superchlorination was done in 824 wells.