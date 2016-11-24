Stand-off between Mayor and IUML representatives continues

more-in

IUML nominee in the steering committee boycotts civic body business on Wednesday

KOCHI: The stand-off between Mayor Soumini Jain and representatives of the Indian Union Muslim League, a constituent of the UDF, in the Kochi Corporation is far from over.

Though there were reports that the UDF district leadership and the District Congress Committee would convene a meeting on Thursday to iron out the differences of opinion among the front partners, the meeting is unlikely to take place on the day.

Most of the senior leaders of the front said no decision had been taken to hold the meeting on Thursday to discuss the issue.

Irked over what the League members termed as the arrogant and negative attitude of Ms. Jain, the party’s nominee in the steering committee of the Kochi Corporation continued to boycott the business of the civic body on Wednesday.

P. M. Haris, the chairman of the works standing committee, and a League representative in the Corporation Council, boycotted the steering committee meeting on the day.

On an earlier occasion too, the two members of the League and Johnson Pattathil, the lone representative of the Kerala Congress (Mani), had boycotted the council meeting to demonstrate their protest against the Mayor.

Considering the gravity of the situation and the protest of the UDF partner, it would be an uphill task for the Congress and the UDF leadership to resolve the issue, said a Congress leader.