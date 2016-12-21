Speeding tipper mows down two pedestrians in Kochi

more-in

Two persons were killed and two other injured when a speeding tipper lorry ran into a group of pedestrians waiting to cross the road at Chakkaraparambu, near Vyttila, on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as M.S. Sruthi, 20, of Mappillapparambu House, Aroor, and Aneesh Sasi, 48, of Achu Nivas, Ezhupunna. They had been admitted to a nearby private hospital with serious injuries as the lorry had mowed them down. Sruthi succumbed to her injuries around noon and Aneesh Sasi at 4 p.m. Sulaiman P.A, 52, of Ezhupunna South and Nisha K.P, 34, of Kumbalam also suffered injuries in the accident.

The lorry was proceeding from the Palarivattom side to Vyttila. Eyewitnesses said the lorry had been rashly driven at high speed.

It swerved to the side and knocked down the pedestrians when the driver hit the brake at the last minute. After mowing down the pedestrians, it rammed a nearby bus shelter and an electric pole before coming to a halt. Passengers waiting at the bus shelter had a narrow escape as they ran helter-skelter.

Though the driver fled the scene immediately after the accident, he was later taken into custody by the East Traffic Police. The police registered a case against the driver for rash and negligent driving. The traffic through the busy national highway stretch was thrown out of gear for a while after the accident.