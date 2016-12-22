Society must protect underprivileged children, says Archbishop

more-in

Heeding to the call by Pope Francis, societally-minded people must accept, and encourage orphaned children, those affected by poverty and civil unrest, to prevent them from being exploited, Archbishop of Varapuzha Archdiocese Joseph Kalathiparambil has said.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, the Archbishop, who served as Secretary of Rome-based Pontifical Council for Pastoral Care of Migrants and Itinerant People, said that each child had a right to grow up in a good family atmosphere. The church and nations the world over are duty-bound to ensure this. “Members of the society must, in the name of Jesus Christ, accept and help children in distress, to alleviate their suffering. Only then will one’s life becomes meaningful,” he said.

“Any reluctance will result in their exploitation by mafia groups who are into drugs and human trafficking. They might also take to crime. Lakhs of children in India and abroad are engaged in child labour. In many countries, they are forced to become soldiers of war lords. Both boys and girls who flee violence and migrate to other regions too are vulnerable in different ways. Children found in streets are prone to be sexually and physically exploited. All this is in violation of international conventions on rights of children,” the Archbishop said.

He exhorted people to ensure emotional and physical health of helpless children and their education. “Pope Francis further expressed deep concern over increasing environmental degradation, corruption and poverty,” the Archbishop said.