Smart makeover for Ernakulam classrooms

Hundreds of classrooms in Ernakulam will soon turn smart as part of the government’s initiative to implement information and communication technologies (ICT)-enabled learning experience for students.

The survey for identifying present digital facilities has started rolling in schools across the district. It will be over by December 31.

“The survey is being carried out by IT@School to identify the requirements in each school under the Education Department in Ernakulam. A report will be prepared on the facilities to be implemented in schools based on the findings of the survey,” said C.S. Santhosh, Deputy Director of Education, Ernakulam.

The project is part of the government decision to set up about 40,000 smart classrooms in the State in a year. Education Minister C. Raveendranath said surveys would be held in schools located in 136 constituencies aimed at evaluating the needs in each classroom. The project is being rolled out for Classes 8 to 12 in government and aided schools.

“The tender process has already been completed for four constituencies including Alappuzha, Puthukad, Taliparamba, and Kozhikode North, where the project will be implemented on a pilot basis. The setting up of smart classrooms with computers, LCDs, broadband connection will be soon carried out in these four constituencies. The survey for schools in the remaining constituencies will be over in a month,” he said.

IT@School will prepare the course module to be taught in the digital classrooms. Each smart classroom will have laptops, projection facilities, broadband connection and sound system. Teachers will be given specialised training in handling classes in smart classrooms.

Preliminary assessment made by the Education Department showed that at least one classroom in each government and aided school in Ernakulam had similar facilities. Strengthening of the broadband network by offering internet at a higher speed will be one of the major requirements in each school. The government hopes to conduct live classrooms linking high-tech schools, where experts in each subject will interact with students online.