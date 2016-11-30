School arts fests may loose their charm

more-in

Regular sponsors stop extending financial support for conduct of events

Demonetisation is likely to impact the conduct of sub-district school arts fests in Ernakulam district.

The regular sponsors, mostly private ventures, have almost stopped extending financial support for the events. The Education Department confirmed that sponsorship had declined by more than half compared to previous years.

A senior official of the department said sponsors, especially shops and commercial establishments, usually provided money for meeting a section of expenses and requirements for the conduct of the festival.

“We used to get regular support from these groups earlier. But they are now hesitant post-demonetisation. Their daily earnings have dipped, and naturally shop owners are reluctant to support us,” he added.

The organisers had often sought the support of private sponsors as the funds earmarked for the conduct of arts fests always remained insufficient. They used to provide assistance for purchasing trophies.

The sponsorship money had been used to set up arches at festival venues. Besides extending funds, shops and commercial groups used to provide rice and groceries for running the kitchen on festival days.

“Shop owners now say their business have dipped following the demonetisation drive. They are not able to find either separate funds or other kinds of support owing to the crisis,” officials said.