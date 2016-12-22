Saudi Arabia deports accused in fake note case; arrest likely today

more-in

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is all set arrest one more key accused in the Nedumbassery fake Indian currency note case.

Officials said the person, identified as Abdul Salam, alias Podi Salam, a native of Wandoor in Malappuram district and the third accused in case, had been deported from Saudi Arabia on a request by the Central agency. The person, against whom the Interpol issued a red corner notice, is expected to reach New Delhi in the wee hours of Friday.

After recording his arrest, Abdul Salam will be brought to Kochi and produced in the NIA special court here.

The case pertains to seizure of counterfeit bills of Rs. 500 amounting to Rs 9.75 lakh from a Malappuram native on his landing at Nedumbassery from Dubai in January 2013. Investigations revealed that the notes printed in Pakistan were arranged by one Aftab Batki, a member of the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's crime syndicate.

It was Abdul Salam who had arranged a carrier for transporting the notes to Kerala. Among the five accused in the case, only Abdul Salam and Aftab Bhatki were remaining to be arrested.