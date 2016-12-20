Satheesan demands Food Minister’s resignation

more-in

Congress MLA V.D. Satheesan has demanded the resignation of Minister of Food P. Thilothaman in the wake of the crisis facing the public distribution system.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Mr. Satheesan said ration supplies in Kerala had gone for a toss in the last 48 days. While the State government blamed the Centre for not supplying the State’s share of rice, the fact was that apart from the ad hoc rice share of two lakh metric tonne, the Centre had given 14.25 lakh metric tonne. However, the State government was not able to ship the rice from the warehouses of the Food Corporation of India to the PDS shops. This was what created the crisis, he said.

The State government had announced that it would implement the Food Security Act from November 1, but it was only on November 14 that it asked District Supply Officers to receive rice from the FCI. Labour issues related to loading cropped up exactly two days later. A month later, the government was still unable to resolve the crisis, he maintained.

As per the law, 1.54 crore people on the priority list should have got 4 kg of rice and 1 kg of wheat free of cost. Some 1.24 crore people in the APL category would have got 2 kg of rice at the rate of Rs.2 a kg. Each family should get 35 kg of rice per month as per the Anthyodaya and Annayojana schemes. But the share of rice due for November had not been supplied, the MLA said, criticising the Chief Minister for not intervening to improve the situation.