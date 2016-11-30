Kochi

Sale of book on Sabarimala opens

more-in

The sale of copies of Sabarimala Sree Ayyappaswamy Temple, brought out by The Hindu Group, through select petrol pumps of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), was inaugurated at a function held at the company office here on Wednesday.

A compilation of articles and pictures on Sree Dharma Sastha Temple at Sabarimala, the book was released at the hill shrine earlier this week.

IOCL General Manager P.S. Mony inaugurated the sale by handing over copies to Purushotham Pillai of Priyas outlet, Nedumbassery Airport, and Vinod of Sree Narayana Sales and Services, Edappally.

V. Gopalakrishnan, Deputy General Manger (Retail Sales), R. Suresh, Chief Divisional Manager (Retail Sales), and Harikumar V.M., Chief Manager (Retail Sales) were also present on the occasion.

The special volume will be available at around 500 select retail outlets of IOCL enroute to Sabarimala.

Post a Comment
More In Kochi
books and literature
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2016 7:54:06 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/Sale-of-book-on-Sabarimala-opens/article16730695.ece

© The Hindu