Sale of book on Sabarimala opens

The sale of copies of Sabarimala Sree Ayyappaswamy Temple, brought out by The Hindu Group, through select petrol pumps of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), was inaugurated at a function held at the company office here on Wednesday.

A compilation of articles and pictures on Sree Dharma Sastha Temple at Sabarimala, the book was released at the hill shrine earlier this week.

IOCL General Manager P.S. Mony inaugurated the sale by handing over copies to Purushotham Pillai of Priyas outlet, Nedumbassery Airport, and Vinod of Sree Narayana Sales and Services, Edappally.

V. Gopalakrishnan, Deputy General Manger (Retail Sales), R. Suresh, Chief Divisional Manager (Retail Sales), and Harikumar V.M., Chief Manager (Retail Sales) were also present on the occasion.

The special volume will be available at around 500 select retail outlets of IOCL enroute to Sabarimala.