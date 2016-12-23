SV.CO inks cloud partnership pact with US company

more-in

KOCHI: SV.CO, the digital incubator for student start-ups, has signed an agreement with DigitalOcean, making the American company its official cloud partner for its incubation programmes.

DigitalOcean is a cloud platform that simplifies the complexities of infrastructure for software developers and businesses.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in Bengaluru earlier this month, students who complete SV.CO’s Free MOOC (Massive Open Online Course) will get cloud credits, while additional cloud credits will be given to teams that get selected to the Silicon Valley Programme.

The month-long six ways to graduate MOOC provides the basics of entrepreneurship to first year engineering students (www.sv.co/sixways), while the six-month Silicon Valley Programme is the main course of SV.CO’s #StartInCollege flagship programme.

“Cloud infrastructure is one of the most crucial components required for young start-ups to build technology companies. The partnership with DigitalOcean will bring world-class technology to student start-ups across India,” a release issued here quoted Startup Village Chairman Sanjay Vijayakumar as saying.

“At DigitalOcean, we love to nurture developers and start-ups, and students are an integral component of these ecosystems. We look forward to supporting student entrepreneurs through such programmes and help them build next-generation businesses on the cloud,” Prabhakar Jayakumar, India Country Manager, DigitalOcean, said.

With this partnership, DigitalOcean has joined the ranks of companies such as Facebook and Paytm, which provide training, assistance, and scholarships to SV.CO students.

SV.CO has forged an agreement with Facebook, which is its Official Host in Silicon Valley. Leading m-commerce platform Paytm offers 30 full scholarships to #StartinCollege programme, while CO Domains is the Domain Partner.

#StartinCollege, India’s biggest attempt to build entrepreneurial culture among its youth, offers top engineering teams a chance to nurture their business ideas and build prototypes.

Launched in July, it plans a phased countrywide roll-out to reaching 50 lakh students. The first phase, which was completed on August 31, saw more than 7,000 students applying through 1,946 teams from 228 universities across 1,443 colleges in 24 States. Phase 2 of the campaign, launched on September 15 in New Delhi, aims at a focused outreach to 30 top engineering colleges.

Applications for the inaugural six-month entrepreneurship course are closed, and the batch commences on January 2, 2017. Applications for the July 2017 batch will be opened on February 1. Students can form teams and apply at www.sv.co.