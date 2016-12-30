SI told to pay compensation for torture of minor

more-in

KOCHI: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KeSCPCR) has asked the Station House Officer at the Varapuzha police station to pay a compensation of Rs.10,000 for the alleged custodial torture of a 14-year-old.

The KeSCPCR has directed the State Police Chief and the Ernakulam rural police chief to recover the amount from the officer’s salary in the event of his failure to pay the compensation.

A full bench of the Commission comprising Chairperson Sobha Koshi and members K. Naseer and Meena Kuruvilla also asked the State and the Ernakulam rural police chief to register a case against Sub Inspector Sharon C.S. and conduct an inquiry into the alleged custodial torture of the minor.

The commission had taken suo motu case following media reports that the officer had beaten up the child after he reportedly refused to go along with his mother who lives separately owing to family disputes.

The commission directed the State Police Chief to issue an order asking the police not to summon children in family disputes except where a criminal offence is involved or without a court order. The commission should be informed about the actions taken on the issue within 40 days.