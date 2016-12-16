Kochi

SI suspended for assaulting youth

more-in

Petitioners allege they were tortured in custody

KOCHI: Fort Kochi Sub Inspector Dwijesh S. was suspended on Friday for allegedly assaulting two youths in police custody following an altercation over the latter spending time on the beach on Wednesday night.

In his complaint, Sanish, a native of Panayapilli, had alleged that a night patrol team led by Dwijesh had asked him and his family members to leave the beach around 11.30 p.m. Soon an altercation broke out, and Sanish and his relative Asif were taken to the police station. The petitioners alleged that they were tortured in custody.

The disciplinary action against the officer was taken on the basis of a preliminary probe. Meanwhile, Dwijesh denied the allegations, saying that the youths had attacked the police party first after they were told to return home rather than spending time on the beach during odd hours. Two police personnel were injured in the incident. A case of assault on police officials was also registered against them.

Post a Comment
More In Kochi
police
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2016 12:12:57 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/SI-suspended-for-assaulting-youth/article16865918.ece

© The Hindu