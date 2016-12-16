SI suspended for assaulting youth

more-in

KOCHI: Fort Kochi Sub Inspector Dwijesh S. was suspended on Friday for allegedly assaulting two youths in police custody following an altercation over the latter spending time on the beach on Wednesday night.

In his complaint, Sanish, a native of Panayapilli, had alleged that a night patrol team led by Dwijesh had asked him and his family members to leave the beach around 11.30 p.m. Soon an altercation broke out, and Sanish and his relative Asif were taken to the police station. The petitioners alleged that they were tortured in custody.

The disciplinary action against the officer was taken on the basis of a preliminary probe. Meanwhile, Dwijesh denied the allegations, saying that the youths had attacked the police party first after they were told to return home rather than spending time on the beach during odd hours. Two police personnel were injured in the incident. A case of assault on police officials was also registered against them.