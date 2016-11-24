SHRC seeks explanation for bad roads in city, suburbs

more-in

Collector, R&B Executive Engineer told to submit report on steps taken to restore roads

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought explanation from officials for the extremely bad condition of roads in the city and suburbs.

A statement from the commission said the road in front of Chinmaya Vidyalaya; Kumbalanghi Priyadarsini bus stop - Pazhangad Kavala road; Moulana Azad Road (Thoppumpady to Mattancherry); roads at West Kochi, Chullikkal, Panayappilly, and Kappalandimukku, and Thoppumpady Harbour bridge were in a broken condition.

The SHRC pointed out that since the road in front of the Syrian Christian church at Palluruthy was perpetually broken, tiling it would be the best solution to make it transport-worthy.

Commission Acting Chairman P. Mohandas has asked the District Collector, Executive Engineer of the Roads and Bridges Department, and the Thripunithura Municipal Secretary to submit a report on the steps taken to restore the roads that are in bad condition.

The SHRC issued the order on a petition filed by Corporation councillor Thambi Subramanian.