Rs. 10 lakh in demonetised currency seized at airport

Customs officials suspect role of hawala channels behind currency smuggling

In what is considered to be an indication of the influx of withdrawn Indian currency back to the country in the wake of the demonetisation of high value notes, the Customs Air Intelligence Unit foiled a smuggling attempt and seized Rs. 10 lakh in the withdrawn denominations of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 at the Cochin International Airport on Thursday.

Abdul Salam of Panoor in Kannur district was nabbed on his arrival from Dubai on Thursday around 9 a.m.

Addressing a press conference, Customs Commissioner K.N. Raghavan said that the undeclared money had become worthless abroad owing to the demonetisation.

The arrested person was only a carrier who had reportedly agreed to do the job for a commission of Rs. 20,000. He was intercepted by the Air Intelligence officers during the baggage checking. The notes were found concealed in a napkin package, tissue paper boxes and soap powder boxes. There was Rs. 7 lakh in Rs. 1,000 currency bills and Rs. 3 lakh in Rs. 500 bills.

Salam had left for Dubai from the Kozhikode airport on November 20. The verification of his passport revealed that he was a frequent traveller to Dubai. Though he had been never caught before, Customs officials suspect that he had been active in smuggling activities.

The officials also suspect the role of hawala channels behind the currency smuggling. The arrested person allegedly confessed that he had been asked to carry the consignment and hand it over to a person who would contact him outside the airport. He is learned to have revealed the name of the person who was supposed to receive the consignment.

Customs officials said that even though the government had ordered foreign exchange agencies abroad to stop accepting withdrawn currency, it is learnt that some of the agencies are still accepting the notes at a 20 per cent reduced exchange rate.

These notes are later sent to India to be exchanged for new bills. “We are interrogating the accused to extract information about other people involved in the activities,” Mr. Raghavan said.

Customs has alerted the Reserve Bank of India, Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate about the seizure. Customs has registered a case against Salam for carrying money above the permissible limit. A passenger arriving from abroad should make a declaration at the airport if the amount they possess exceeds Rs. 25,000.