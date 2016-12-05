Revenue from property registration in district shrink on demonetization

more-in

KOCHI: Demonetization of high-value currency notes in early November has brought down property registration in the district substantially.

A senior Registration Department official said on Monday that the number of property registrations on a normal day used to be around 350 documents. However, post-demonetization, the number has come down to around a hundred documents a day.

The week immediately following the announcement of demonetization on November 8, saw absolutely no registration activities as people appeared confused and had no valid currency to carry out the deals, said the official.

This week has seen registration picking up but not at the levels before demonetization, the official added. He also said that registration of around a hundred property deeds, 30 to 40 registrations of wills and a few Powers of Attorney are registered these days during a day.

It implies also that the volume of revenue realized from registration process is also down. Almost all the registration offices in the district met their annual revenue target last year. The targets were met despite several adverse factors. However, the volume of revenue is down to less than 60 per cent this year, the official added pointing out that demonetization was the immediate cause for the phenomenon.

However, property developers have ruled out demonetization hitting real property deals and development because most of the housing deals are bank linked and depend on the loans extended by the banks.

Document writers have pointed a clutch of factors that had affected property deals even before the demonetization announcement. The fall in the price of natural rubber, declining remittances from the Gulf countries on falling oil price and high rate of charges on registration had dissuaded people during most part of last year. The government’s decision to hike the fair value of property too had played a role in slowing down new property registrations.

