Residents’ associations tighten grip on contentious plot

more-in

KOCHI: The Thrikkakara Residents’ Association Apex Council (TRAAC) has demanded that the six-acre plot sandwiched between municipal and district panchayat offices be maintained as public space.

The Revenue Department and the Thrikkakara municipality had been involved in a tug of war over the ownership of the prime land worth crores of rupees.

The demand was aired at a meeting attended by P.T. Thomas, MLA, office bearers and zonal conveners of TRAAC.

Earlier, the council had approached the District Collector, demanding that no agency be given unbridled rights over the property or any unplanned construction be allowed there.

Going by a conventional estimate of around ₹20 lakh a cent, the value of the revenue puramboke land parcel in question comes to around ₹120 crore. A portion of the land was handed over to the Cooperative Hospital and the district panchayat, while the remaining area is yet to be assessed by the Revenue authorities.

The meeting also demanded that the city gas project be implemented within the municipal limits. It also called for the rejuvenation of the Periyar valley canal by freeing it of encroachers; immediate steps to curb accidents on Seaport-Airport Road; construction of footpaths along major roads; adopting measures to ease traffic bottlenecks; construction of the proposed Thammanam-Vennala-Chittethukara Road; extension of bus service up to Thuthiyoor boat jetty; cleaning up of Kaalachal canal and exploring the possibilities of converting it into a drinking water source; opening of a new bus route to alleviate the hardship of residents of Marottichodu; implementation of the proposed Pazhangad canal tourism project, and the setting up of a mobility hub at Irumpanam.

The suggestions were put forward following brainstorming sessions involving representatives of as many as 10 zonal regions of TRAAC. Council president M.S. Anilkumar presided over the meeting.