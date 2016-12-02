Rally, flash mob mark AIDS Day

Ventriloquist Vinod Naranatt leads an AIDS awareness campaign at the Government Girls’ School in Kochi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Photo: by Special Arrangement

Various programmes were held in the city to mark World AIDS day on Thursday.

K.J. Maxi, MLA, inaugurated the district-level awareness programmes at the community hall in Fort Kochi. Asha Sanil, president of the Ernakulam District Panchayat, presided over the function. Varada and Nazreen of St. Teresa’s Higher Secondary School, who won the first and second positions in the poster competition, were given prizes on the occasion.

SIMET College of Nursing, Palluruthy and Kadavanthra Indira Gandhi Co-operative College of Nursing bagged the first and second prizes in the street play competition. Abraham Samuel, Commanding Officer, INS Dronacharya, flagged off a rally. Students of the Indira Gandhi Co-operative College of Nursing at Kadavanthra bagged the first prize for their performance in the rally. Students and teachers of De Paul Institute of Management, Pachalam, organised a rally and flash mob in the morning. The rally, which began from the campus, moved through Ayappankavu and Cemetherymukku before concluding at Pachalam. AIDS awareness badges were distributed among the public. Sr. Vinitha, Director of St. Teresa’s College, inaugurated the awareness programmes organised by the Central Field Publicity Department, Cochin South Rotary, and Thiruvankulam Rotary Community Core at the college.

At the Govt. Girls’ High School, Ernakulam, students participated in an interesting awareness session on AIDS led by Vinod Naranatt, a ventriloquist and ‘Kitty’, his ‘talking’ monkey.