Prepaid card facility at Kumbalam toll plaza

Old Rs.500 notes can be used to purchase card; it can be used till the charged amount is exhausted

Motorists passing through Kumbalam toll plaza on National Highway 66 may now avail of prepaid cash card to pay the toll to overcome the shortage of small-denomination notes occurred following the demonetisation of high-value currencies.

This was one of the facilities put in place by the toll plaza operators as toll collection was set to resume by Friday midnight. Payment through debit or credit cards, for which Point of Sale (POS) swiping machines have been installed at the plaza, and monthly pass were the other options before the motorists.

“Demonetised Rs.500 note can be used to purchase the prepaid card from the plaza. Though no minimum amount has been set to charge the card, it would be better to opt for charges of up to Rs.500 because of the shortage of small-denomination currencies,” said Sahadevan Nambiar, CEO, OMT Concessionaire, which has been engaged by the National Highways Authority of India for the operation and maintenance of the Edappally-Aroor stretch of NH 66.

No time limit has been fixed and the cards can be used till the charged amount is exhausted. “For instance, a car owner, who is charged Rs.20 per trip, can make 25 trips through the toll plaza if he charges the card for Rs. 500. He just needs to handover the card to be swiped and it will take just about ten seconds,” said Mr. Nambiar.

While the operators assure the swiftness of swiping the prepaid card, motorists remain apprehensive that swiping debit and credit cards, which needs pin numbers, may hold them up.

The toll plaza collects between Rs.20 and Rs.140 depending on the type of vehicle. Vehicles are classified into seven categories and charged accordingly.