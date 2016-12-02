Police oppose Antony’s bail plea

more-in

Say he is the kingpin in abduction case

The police on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that Antony Asanparambil, vice chairman, Maradu municipality, was the kingpin in the alleged abduction of Shukkoor, a building contractor.

In a statement filed in response to an anticipatory bail petition of Antony, Ananthalal, Circle Inspector of Police, Ernakulam Central, said the investigation into the case revealed that the petitioner conspired with the other accused to abduct and illegally confine Shukkoor.

The police officer also said the petitioner, who was the first accused in the case, had direct relations with notorious goons such as Nazeer alias Bhai Nazeer and Thampi alias Kundannoor Thampi who were also accused in the case. The contractor was abducted and assaulted on the suspicion that he had pasted posters against the petitioner after Antony allegedly obstructed the contract work of the complainant. The petitioner had threatened Shukkoor with a sword. As many as 15 criminals present there had intimidated the complainant, the police officer said.

Five accused, including the petitioner, was absconding. Their arrest was essential. Besides, all the accused were involved in organised criminal activities, he said.

He also said there was every possibility of the petitioner influencing the witnesses and tampering with the evidence if he was granted anticipatory bail.