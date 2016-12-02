Police debunk rumours of child abductions in city

more-in

With the city falling into the grip of an abduction scare, the police have kick-started attempts to dispel the fear among parents of young children.

Except for just one case of suspected abduction attempt, registered at Palluruthy, the police have not registered any similar case in the city over the past two weeks. However, messages about several children going missing from the city are being shared widely online even after.

“The police stations, especially those in the West Kochi region, have been flooded with calls inquiring about the status of these cases. Even I have also received several such calls on this on my personal phone,” said M.P. Dinesh, Commissioner of Police.

Official sources said people from several parts of West Kochi had reported movement of suspicious persons, and parents were now scared to send their children out.

The whole area has turned sensitive as the scaremongering on social media is gradually evolving into a law and order problem for the police.

The other day, locals stopped two inter-State migrant women at Thoppumpady on a suspicion that they belonged to an abduction racket. The mob was on the verge of attacking the women and a violent incident was averted due to the timely intervention by the police.

“So far, only one woman has been arrested under IPC 363 (A), for suspected abduction bid. The remaining cases are all fake, staged by the children themselves to mislead their parents for some reason or another’’, said S.Vijayan, Assistant Commissioner of Police, West Kochi.

According to him, the police have so far received about five complaints about kidnap attempts in the region. In all cases, the victims stuck to the kidnap claim only until the police subjected them to a detailed interrogation.

Even in the case of Jankoli, a 52-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh, who has been in judicial custody, the police are not sure about her links with any abduction rackets. She was arrested on a complaint filed by a person who alleged that the woman had tried to kidnap his daughter, a Class 6 student at Palluruthy, on November 19.

Meanwhile, the police have deployed more personnel at different locations to monitor suspicious movements, if any. “Though no abductors are expected to be caught, it may help us check the menace from drunkards and other anti-social elements against the school going children’’, the ACP said.