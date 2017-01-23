Periyar protesters rock the boat; water samples to be tested

more-in

Nearly 24 hours after six local activists took a country boat to the middle of the Periyar and remained there in protest against the raising of shutters of the Pathalam regulator-cum-bridge, Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) K.B. Babu visited the spot on Sunday evening and gave instructions to test water samples from upstream and downstream of the regulator.

The move was as per the District Collector’s directions to set up a local pollution monitoring committee, said Mr. Babu. The committee to be formed under the district administration will have representatives from the Pollution Control Board, Irrigation Department and environmental experts from the area.

The decision was taken after a meeting with officials of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), Irrigation Department, BPCL Kochi Refinery, the police and local activists protesting against river pollution. The protesters were on Sunday requested to row back to the bank. However, the strike will continue on the river bank.

Shabir, Sajan Malayil, Iqbal, Mahesh Kumar, Kunjumon and Salman had taken the country boat to the middle of the river on Saturday evening as a mark of protest against raising of the shutters of the Pathalam bund that would allow polluted water to flow into the sea while those responsible for polluting the river would go scot-free. The activists did not let Irrigation Department officials open the shutters, which would have endangered their lives.

The demand by local activists for an inspection of the companies polluting the Periyar had fallen on deaf ears even as the district administration was prepared to raise the shutters on the request of the BPCL Refinery. The refinery that draws raw water from the Periyar had complained of pollution, alleging the presence of higher levels of chloride and total dissolved solids in the river water.

The Periyar had turned blackish over the past several days and the local activists had been raising a furore over the issue.

Environmentalist Purushan Eloor, who was part of the protests, told The Hindu that preliminary testing of samples collected so far did not show a major problem in dissolved oxygen and pH value (acidic/alkaline) upstream of the regulator. However, details of total dissolved solids and analysis of chloride levels from an accredited laboratory and the Central laboratory of the Pollution Control Board were being awaited before taking further decision on the strike, he added. The activists would not protest against the raising of shutters if the district administration decided so after the water sample results were out, Mr. Eloor said.