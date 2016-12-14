Panel asks govt. to address fishers’ concerns

more-in

KOCHI: The Legislative Committee for the Welfare of Fishermen has directed government departments to ensure that fishermen’s concerns, including disruption of fishing activities owing to building of bridges are looked into. The Public Relations Department in a press release said it had received complaints of large-scale sedimentation of backwaters due to construction of bridges.

The committee said if necessary dredging should be done to remove sediments. The instructions came during a sitting of the panel at the Government Guest House here on Wednesday.

Noting that fish resources had considerably come down in the State, the committee said the use of pelagic nets and nets with small mesh size contributed to the destruction of resources. The panel also called for strong measures to curb the use of pelagic nets.

Protest

Meanwhile, the Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi expressed displeasure over what it called the “anti-democratic” stance of the committee, saying that it did not inform fish workers about the sitting.

Charles George of the Aikya Vedi said it was for the second time the committee was holding a sitting without informing fish workers. There was a similar incident in March when the sitting was held at the civil station at Kakkanad, he added.

Committee member and Kochi MLA K.J. Maxy said the issue had been taken note of and promised that the fishermen’s concerns would be addressed.