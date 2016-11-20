PMO looking into Corporation’s revenue collection

more-in

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is scrutinising the revenue collection of the Kochi Corporation after it complained of plummeting revenue collection following demonetisation measures of the Centre.

A senior functionary of the PMO rang up Corporation secretary Amit Meena and sought revenue details between November 9 and 18 during the current and past years.

The PMO is also understood to have written to the civic body to furnish the details, which could fuel a battle of wits between the Congress-led civic administration and the BJP government at the centre.

Confirming the developments, Mr. Meena said a director from the PMO had rung up and asked for the details. The office has been directed to prepare the statement.

Mayor Soumini Jain said the civic body would furnish the information sought by the PMO.

Impending crisis

The Hindu had reported last week the impending crisis in the local body as its revenue collection dipped to alarming levels. The daily average collection of Rs.25 lakh had dropped to Rs. 2 lakh during the post-demonetisation week, leading to apprehensions that the Corporation might not be able to discharge its basic duties including the clearing of refuse from streets, lighting wayside lamps and providing drinking water.

On a monthly average, the civic body requires around Rs.8 crore for meeting its expenses, including the payments of fuel, power and water charges, and salaries and pensions.

The civic body had approached the PMO and the State government for permission to collect revenue using cancelled legal tenders till December 31.

The communication from the PMO is understood to have hinted that the cancelled currency notes could be used for the payment of various taxes till November 24.

However, as panic over the shortage of legal tenders spread and the difficulty in exchanging and depositing the cancelled notes persisted, the civic administrators found it difficult to persuade people to pay their taxes.