Overpricing: ISL organisers under the scanner

KOCHI: The organisers of the Indian Super League (ISL) final to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor on Sunday will be under the Legal Metrology Department scanner.

In a move aimed at checking the sale of food and beverages at exorbitant prices in violation of rules, officials will be on high alert at the match venue. Legal Metrology Department Deputy Controller (Central Zone) R. Rammohan on Friday told ISL organisers that stringent action would be initiated against violators.

“Viewers should not pay in excess of the Minimum Retail Price for food items, including drinking water, aerated drinks, and popcorn, during the match. The public can contact the special squad of the department at the stadium during match hours over phone at 8281698059,” Mr. Rammohan said.

The department had registered a case against ISL organisers after it found that food and beverages were allegedly sold at exorbitant prices during a match on December 4. The case was registered under Section 36(1) of the Legal Metrology Act against the organisers and the contractor, who was in charge of selling food and beverages inside the stadium. Even though the contractor is primarily responsible for the offence, ISL organisers were booked for their failure to take action against overcharging.