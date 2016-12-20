One more held in fake Vigilance raid case

more-in

The Perumbavoor police on Monday arrested one more person wanted in connection with the incident in which eight men posed as Vigilance sleuths stole gold and money from a house in a fake raid.

The arrested has been identified as Raisal, one of the five absconding accused, also a suspect in the Bangalore blast case in the murder attempt case against the progressive Islamic scholar Rahim Pookadassery. Acting on a tip-off, a police team took him to custody from Kannur.

Raisal is one of the three accused who masterminded the ‘Vigilance’ operation and went undercover. He had planned the operation along with his brother Salim and Samad, all natives of Kannur. The police are looking for two more persons identified as Ramesh and Haris

The case pertains to a ‘Vigilance raid’ where the accused ‘raided’ the house of businessman Sidhique Abdul Rahman and decamped with jewellery worth Rs.13 lakh and Rs. 25,000 in cash in August. The operation was carried out by two teams, a Kannur-based team headed by Abdul Halim and another team led by Harris Chalikkavattom, who is suspected to be in possession of the looted gold and ornaments.

The police have invoked Unlawful Activities Prevention Act against the accused after preliminary investigation found the case as a suspected act of terror funding.

The police have so far arrested 10 persons including a former policeman out of the 14 persons accused in the case.