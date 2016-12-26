Old Rly. Station will be developed with State help, says Prabhu

more-in

KOCHI: The Old Railway Station located behind the High Court will be developed with the State government’s help, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has said.

The State will have to take initiative in rehabilitating around two dozen families who have encroached upon the station premises, Mr Prabhu said. The Railways and the State had earlier agreed in principle to jointly fund the station’s renovation work.

The Minister was speaking in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday after inaugurating the air-conditioned waiting room manned by Kudumbasree members at the Ernakulam Town railway station through videoconferencing.

The waiting room has toilets, mini-library, feeding and kids play area, and passenger information board.

At a function organised at the station, Mayor Soumini Jain called upon passengers to ensure cleanliness at railway stations and trains. Kudumbasree District Mission Coordinator Tani Thomas said the investment on the air-conditioned waiting room at the Ernakulam Junction station was recovered in eight months. The women’s SHG will enter into an agreement with the Railways for more such initiatives, she said and added that premium parking space manned by its members would be opened at Ernakulam Town as well.

Southern Railway Ernakulam Area Manager R. Harikrishnan also spoke on the occasion.