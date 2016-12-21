Of dissent and the illusion of freedom

Timely debate: Shashi Tharoor, MP, speaks at a discussion on ‘Dissent and Discourse’ organised by the BM Anand Foundation as a collateral of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale on Tuesday.

more-in

Former Union Minister and MP Shashi Tharoor has said that to create an illusion of freedom of speech is among the more insidious ways to stifle dissent in society.

At a discussion on ‘Dissent and Discourse’ organised by the BM Anand Foundation as a collateral of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) here on Tuesday, Mr. Tharoor pointed out that there were many ways dissent could be stifled. The old-fashioned school was to lock people up and send them to concentration camps, but the other way was getting employers to hound them, for instance, he said. Mr. Tharoor said the insidious and sophisticated ways were more dangerous because they maintained the illusion of freedom of speech.

KMB co-founder Riyas Komu said dissent could be viewed in a multi-layered manner and the Kochi-Muziris Biennale had succeeded in creating a space where many discourses could happen.

Shazia Ilmi of the Bharatiya Janata Party said dissent and dialogue were an essential part of society within any framework of freedom. Freedom and dissent were two sides of the same coin, she said.

Alka Pande, art curator, said an artist should be absolutely fearless in her language of art and should never play to the market and should be absolutely honest to her craft. Aditi Anand, writer, moderated the session.

BM Foundation’s co-founders, Neeraj Gulati and Kriti Anand, who is the daughter of artist BM Anand, were also present.

The selection of works being showcased features evocative, often apocalyptic pieces in diverse mediums. There are, in all, 10 scratchboards, 10 scratchboard sketches, three sets of 13 drawings, one ink and watercolour on paper and a single oil on canvas.

Curated by young researcher and writer Shruthi Issac, the exhibition is a sampling of the estimated 1,500 existing works by BM Anand – from scratchboards, landscapes, watercolours and sketches to commercial illustrations for books, posters, newspapers and magazines.