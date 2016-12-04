Now, Aluva model dialysis centre in UAE too

more-in

Aluva centre in-charge invited for consultancy at Royal Medical and Dental Centre at Ras Al Khaimah

KOCHI: The Regional Dialysis Centre, Aluva, has become a model to follow, with 16 centres under the State Health Services and six in the private sector coming up to offer subsidised dialysis services to the poor.

The model will now be implemented in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) too. The Medical Officer in-charge of the Aluva centre, Dr. N. Vijayakumar, has been invited for consultancy at the Royal Medical and Dental Centre at Ras Al Khaimah.

The dialysis centre, a project initially funded by P. Rajeev under his MPLAD fund, was opened in 2011 as an autonomous institution under public-private partnership attached to the Government Hospital, Aluva. It has conducted 60,000 procedures so far.

Dr. Vijayakumar is in charge of both the Dialysis Centre and the Haemophilia Treatment Centre at the Aluva Hospital.

According to him, the invitation is from the medical insurance department of the Royal Medical Centre. It is an achievement if the model approved by the State is sought to be implemented at various places, he said. There had been problems initially in getting funds from the private sector, but the transparent manner in which the Centre functions has prompted many to support its initiatives, he added.