No security: hostellers go on strike at medical college

more-in

Students in the Government Medical College Hostel went on a strike on Tuesday demanding security for the ladies’ hostel.

“Intruders were found inside the hostel on two occasions during the past two weeks. No action has been taken to improve the security of the hostel so far,” said students’ union chairman Athul.

The hostel surroundings have no lights. There are no street lights. There is also no compound wall around the hostel and overgrowth on the premises adds to the problem.

The student leader said many migrant workers were staying in a PWD building, which is under construction, next to the hostel.

The women in the hostel, which houses MBBS students and house surgeons, do not feel secure as the hostel windows have no grills. “Anyone can easily enter inside the hostel. The hostellers had found intruders in the middle of the night twice,” he said.

Students said the police aid post there was usually empty. According to them, the police have to deploy at least two men in a shift. “But we usually see only one policeman, that too for a short period,” they said. They said the aid post needed a total of eight policemen.

The students later withdrew the strike after the college authorities promised them that action would be taken in two days.

The college has now appointed a male security guard for night duty at the hostel instead of the existing female security guard.