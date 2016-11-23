New pitch to raise civic body share in Smart City

more-in

West Kochi to be the biggest beneficiary of urban infrastructure improvement programmes

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation may ask the State government to realise its Rs.50 crore share towards the Smart City kitty from the pension arrears due to it.

The steering committee meeting of the corporation, held here on Wednesday, also decided to ask the council to consider the alternative option of raising the urban local body’s share from Rs.193 crore allotted by the Centre towards the project.

The two proposals will be placed before the council. The State and the civic body will have to put in their contributions for the project which is aimed at revitalising the urban segment of the Smart City area.

The corporation had adopted similar measures to realise its share for the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM). For the mission project too, a major chunk of the cost was borne by the State and the Centre.

Indian Union Muslim League nominee and works standing committee chairman P.M. Haris and CPI(M) member and education standing committee chairperson Poornima Narayanan also formally identified the areas where the projects envisaged under Smart City are to be implemented.

The meeting, which was originally scheduled for last week, was postponed after the IUML nominee raised a banner of revolt against Mayor Soumini Jain.

The West Kochi area will be the biggest beneficiary of urban infrastructure improvement programmes. Smart City projects will be implemented in 1,200 acres in West Kochi. Besides covering a major area in division 1, divisions, 2, 3, 4, and 5 will be fully included in the project, it was decided.

The central city areas will also receive projects and support from the Smart City campaign as 500 acres will be developed.

It was decided to pay attention to West Kochi considering the backwardness of the region. The council also needs to formally approve the demarcation for the special purpose vehicle to take the projects forward, a civic administrator said.