New industrial policy to be unveiled soon: CM

World Trade Centre opened on Infopark campus

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the State government will shortly release its new industrial policy and implement policy decisions to ease procedures for launch of business ventures in the State.

He was speaking after inaugurating the World Trade Centre (WTC) on the Infopark campus here on Friday.

Mr. Vijayan said steps would be taken to hasten registration and licensing formalities, including grant of licence to companies within a month of submitting applications.

The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) will be the nodal agency for promoting new industries in the State, the Chief Minister added. He also welcomed new business ideas.

He hoped that the WTC, promoted by Brigade Group, would redraw Kerala’s position in the global industrial map. It is expected to become a hub of international business.

The Chief Minister, however, reminded that the WTC should not be profit-oriented alone. “It [WTC] should be operated keeping in mind the overall development of the State. Efforts should be made to find a global market for the State’s indigenous products like handicrafts, coir, and cashew nut. The facility should also tap the State’s human resources,” Mr. Vijayan said. He also sought corporate support to the government’s project to provide housing for all.

World Trade Centres Association chairman Ghazi Abu Nahl said the State’s business could grow globally by tapping the WTC network spread across 98 countries.

IT Secretary M. Sivasankar, Brigade Group chairman and managing director M.R. Jaisankar, Kochi WTC president Balaram Menon, and Infopark CEO Hrishikesh Nair were among those who were present.