Need to create awareness on sound pollution stressed

Students pasting ‘Horn not okay please’ stickers on buses at the Vyttila Mobility Hub as part of No-Horn Day observance on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

Campaigns organised at 30 select points across the district

Mayor Soumini Jain has called for better awareness among the public about sound pollution.

She was speaking after launching the No Horn Day observance at the Vyttila Mobility Hub on Thursday. It was organised jointly by the Kochi chapter of the Indian Medical Association and National Initiative for Safe Sound with the support of the district administration, city police, Regional Transport Office, and the Kochi Corporation.

Ms. Jain said that the rule banning sounding of horn near schools and hospitals was often observed in the breach. People did not even have any idea about where to complain in such an event. Motorists engaged in incessant honking not only caused sound pollution but scared other road users, leading to accidents.

She also drew attention to high decibel percussion music conducted ahead of many events as another contributing cause for sound pollution.

In his presidential address, P.T. Thomas, MLA, said that society suffered owing to the absence of awareness about sound pollution and the need to prevent it.

Hibi Eden, MLA, released the logo of No Horn Day. District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla said that the menace could be dealt with only through consistent action and sustained awareness programmes.

Air horns was banned and a law was prevalent against noise in excess of 120 decibel. Mr. Safirulla called for concerted efforts and the cooperation of all to prevent sound pollution owing to the use of horns.

Regional Transport Officer P.H. Sadik Ali called for a change in the attitude of people and motorists to put an end to sound pollution through horns.

Flash mob organised

Earlier, the event got off to a start with a flash mob by students of Rajagiri College of Social Sciences. SCMS Group of Institutions also associated itself with the programme.

Volunteers embarked on an awareness campaign at 30 selected points across the district in connection with the observance of No Horn Day.

They distributed badges and pamphlets containing awareness messages.

The National Initiative for Safe Sound convener V.D. Pradeep Kumar; SCMS Group of Institutions vice-president Pramod Thavanoor; and IMA Kochi chapter president M. Narayanan, and secretary Madhu V. were present.