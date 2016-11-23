Navy deploys interceptor craft in Lakshadweep

more-in

The Navy has deployed Fast Interceptor Craft (FIC) at Androth in the Lakshadweep group of islands to complement the existing surveillance assets at the archipelago. Capable of doing speeds of about 45 knots, these craft will undertake patrolling around the northern group of Lakshadweep and Minicoy (L&M) Islands, monitor shipping traffic and provide quick response to any developing security situation.

An induction ceremony was held at Androth Island on Tuesday at which Sub Divisional Officer P.C. Hameed; PWD assistant engineer M.D. Khaleel; Naval Officer In-charge (L&M) Capt J.C.S. Reddy; and Officer in Charge Naval Detachment (NAVDET), Androth, Lt. Cdr. A.B. Singh, received the boats.

The Navy had inaugurated a NAVDET at Androth in April this year, with a view to extending naval presence in L&M and to provide communication network connectivity with the mainland, enable Sea Lanes of Communication (SLOC) monitoring and function as an observation and reporting organisation, besides radar surveillance.

The infrastructure there was upgraded to base these potent crafts and provide security to the islands in close coordination with all stakeholders.

These FICs will function under the administrative and operational control of the Naval Officer-in-Charge (L&M).