Mulavukad service road work runs into another hurdle

The long pending demand of Mulavukad islanders for a service road that runs parallel to the Container Terminal Road had run into one hurdle after another over the years, and just when everything seemed set, a fresh roadblock has emerged.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had roped in Kerala State Construction Corporation Limited (KSCCL) as the executing agency for the 1.8-kilometre service road between Bolghatty and Kattathukkadavu near the Mulavukad police station.

KSCCL had in turn invited tender and entered into an agreement with a contractor more than a month ago for the initial preparatory works worth Rs.4 crore.

“But I couldn’t start work as local residents were opposed to the use of pipe culverts and wanted concrete culverts, which were beyond the estimate amount. I have given a notice to KSCCL about not being able to start work,” said M.D. Mahffos, the contractor entrusted with the work.

Admitting to the stalemate, KSCCL sources told The Hindu that the cost would almost double if the demand for concrete culverts were to be accepted. “In fact, NHAI just wanted to raise the ground level through soil filling and we had upgraded it by proposing pipe culverts. Each of the concrete culverts would cost around Rs. 50 lakh,” said a KSCCL official. The company had informed the District Collector about the state of affairs and is expecting him to convene a meeting to iron out the issues.

However, Mulavukad Janakeeya Vikasana Samithi said the estimate drawn up by Kitco at the behest of the NHAI provided for concrete culverts. Angered at further delay in the construction, the Samithi is set to meet shortly to chart out fresh protests.

“The authorities had also backtracked on the promise to withdraw police cases against Samithi members who participated in protest programmes in the past. Warrants had been issued against at least two members recently,” said M.F. Fahad, convener of the Samithi.

The protesters had succeeded in stopping the NHAI from starting toll collection though the toll plaza had been completed. They had ruled out toll collection without constructing the service road.

Kitco had in August 2015 submitted an estimate of Rs. 23 crore, which included six culverts along the path. Erecting the culverts called for pile foundations on account of the soggy nature of the land, making it a costly affair.

The agency had provided for a settlement period of one year through vehicular movement after raising the ground and levelling it with earth before constructing the actual road.

The proposed road with 7.5-metre carriageway would be built under the bituminous macadam bituminous concrete (BMBC) method and would have three approach roads from Mulavukad.