Mother of slain woman seeks death penalty for Ameerul

more-in

Expressing discontent over the purported delay in the trial of Ameerul Islam, who is accused of brutally raping and murdering a Dalit woman in Perumbavoor, the victim’s mother has sought death penalty to the alleged murderer.

Addressing media persons here on Saturday, she said, “I am waiting for the day I will receive justice. Ameer has to be hanged till death,” she said.

According to her, the use of English as the medium of communication in courts made the trial proceedings incomprehensible to her. “I would like to understand what happens when my daughter’s case is being taken up. I have only studied up to grade four though that was enough for me to raise my children’’, she said.

On the occasion, she also alleged that her daughter had been subjected to unfair scrutiny at the educational intuitions she attended.

The woman was accompanied by the cast and crew of the upcoming Malayalam movie 10 Kalpanakal which included actors Meera Jasmine and Anoop Menon.

Regarding the victim’s father approaching the High Court seeking a CBI probe into the murder, she said the man had never taken care of the family. “He was hardly present to attend to our needs and he used all the household income to consume liquor’’, she said.