Mission Ernakulam launch today

Mission Ernakulam 2016-17, an intensive campaign to raise tax revenue from the district, will be launched here on Tuesday by Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac at Ashir Bhavan, Kacherippady, at a function scheduled for 10 a.m.

A special meeting of sales tax officials has also been convened on Tuesday. Mission Ernakulam was being launched considering that the district accounted for about half of the sales tax revenue generated in the State, said a press release here. It said that the campaign would not impose additional burden on the people, but would make sure the collection of revenue envisaged in the budget .

The budget has targeted 25 per cent increase in tax revenue. Despite the demonetisation of high value currency notes adversely affecting trade, it was expected that there would be a tax revenue increase of at least 20 per cent, the press release added.