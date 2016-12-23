Kochi

Minister turns artist at Biennale

Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran making sketches during his visit to Aspinwall House on Friday. Kochi-Muziris Biennale co-founder Bose Krishnamachari is seen.  

Makes three drawings during his visit to Aspinwall House

Kochi: Minister of Ports, Museums and Archaeology Kadannappally Ramachandran dropped in at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale on Friday and put up an impromptu display of his sketching skills.

Heeding to the request of the Biennale organisers and the crowd, the Minister made three drawings during his visit to Aspinwall House, the main venue for KMB 2016.

Although the Minister insisted that he was not an artist, he finally decided to doodle with a sketch pen, much to the delight and amusement of the onlookers assembled there. Earlier, Mr. Ramachandran received a guided tour around the venue by artist and Kochi Biennale Foundation president Bose Krishnamachari.

“I am falling short of words to describe the Biennale. Each piece of work here is a reflection of the art, culture, and heritage of a region,” the Minister said.

“As Minister of Ports, I keenly observe the relationship between ports and history. I am happy that the Biennale has followed in the tradition of the cosmopolitan port of Muziris, which is now lost to history,” he said.

