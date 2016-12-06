Minister reviews preparations for Kochi Muziris Biennale

more-in

The Kochi Muziris Biennale held every two years has contributed to the increase in tourist footfall in Kerala, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said.

He was speaking after a meeting of officials convened here on Tuesday to review the arrangements for the three-month-long event that will begin in Fort Kochi on December 12.

Kerala Tourism would further popularise the event worldwide, he said and called upon the biennale’s artists and visitors to become Kerala’s cultural ambassadors.

He added that the biennale had over the years become an event to celebrate art, with the participation of commoners. Stakeholders must take steps to ensure more visitors at this year’s biennale, by conveying that art is not beyond the reach of the common man. A committee has been formed to ensure this.

The government has granted Rs.7 crore for organising the event.

Mr. Surendran concurred with Mayor Soumini Jain’s suggestion to implement a green protocol to ensure litter and plastic-free biennale venues. Under this, Kochi Corporation and the Kerala Water Authority will ensure supply of drinking water, to prevent people from carrying plastic bottles.

He further directed the Kerala State Electricity Board to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all the venues. The corporation and the Public Works Department have been asked to complete road resurfacing works in and around Fort Kochi. The District Collector has been asked to coordinate with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation and the Regional Transport Office to operate more buses to Fort Kochi. The State Water Transport Department will be asked to operate more boats in the city-West Kochi sector.

A control room will function 24 hours in Fort Kochi police station to ensure law and order. Health inspectors have been asked to ensure availability of quality food. Steps will also be taken to prevent fleecing by eateries and autorickshaws.

Tourism Director U.V. Jose, MLAs from the district, City Police Commissioner M.P. Dinesh, Kochi Biennale Foundation CEO Manju Sarah Rajan, artists Riyas Komu and Bose Krishnamachary and Kerala Travel Mart Society president Abraham George participated in the meeting.