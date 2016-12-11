Metro maintenance a big step for Kudumbasree, says Minister

KMRL Director (Systems) Praveen Goyal and Kudumbashree Executive Director Hari Kishore shake hands after signing an MoU in Kochi on Sunday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister for Local Self-Governments K T Jaleel are also seen. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Minister for Local Self-Governments K.T. Jaleel said here on Sunday that the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) roping in the Kudumbasree Mission for maintenance and management of metro stations was a big step for the group. Their tasks will include ticketing, customer relations, gardening, and handling parking and cleaning jobs.

The Minister was speaking after the KMRL and the Kudumbashree Mission signed an agreement formalising the outsourcing of metro-station related services to the Mission.

Kochi metro’s Director (Systems) Praveen Goyal and executive director of Kudumbashree Mission Hari Kishore exchanged the documents in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Mr Vijayan earlier held a meeting to review the progress of metro works.

Mr. Jaleel said initially 300 women enrolled with Kudumbashree would be inducted for carrying out metro-related services. They will be given jobs in keeping with their qualification. He emphasized that Kudumbashree would not act a contractor supplying labour, but would be a facilitator.

Discussions on payments to Kudumbashree workers would be held on December 20 and the financial package would be finalised after the discussions, the Minister said.

The Kudumbashree Mission is also considering taking over handling of cleaning and parking services for Indian Railways. Women from the Mission are already engaged in these activities at Ernakulam Junction railway station. The Mission is also keen on taking over services at institutions such as Cochin Port Trust and Cochin Shipyard.