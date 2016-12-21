Marriage racketeers dupe five men of Rs.1.37 crore

more-in

The police team probing the matrimonial fraud by racketeers from Indore has unearthed evidence of the trio duping at least five men of Rs.1.37 crore, besides gold jewellery.

According to the officials, Megha Bharghav, 27, Prachi Bhargav, 29, and her husband Devensh Sharma, 32, targeted rich but matrimonially disadvantaged men from the Jain community settled in different States. Megha married the men and made off with their cash and other valuables, received as gifts, with the help of others.

“Megha married a person called Rajesh Goleja of Raipur in Chhattisgarh in 2012 and duped him of Rs.90 lakh. She married four more persons - Hemanth Kumar of Gujarat in 2014, Sandesh Chopra of Jodhpur in Rajasthan, Lenin Jithendar of Kochi in 2015 and Arun Kumar of Gujarat in 2016, who were all cheated the same way,” said Ananthalal, Circle Inspector, Ernakulam Central.

The police are now probing if they had carried out similar frauds elsewhere in the country and have passed on information on their arrest to the police units in other States.

The operation of the racket came to light when Lenin Jithendar approached the Kadavanthra police with a complaint that his wife Megha had made off with Rs.9 lakh and gold jewellery weighing 25 sovereigns, 20 days after their marriage in May 2015.

“It was through Mahendra Bundela, a native of Madhya Pradesh, that the complainant’s family fixed an alliance with Megha. Twenty days after the marriage, her sister Prachi and Devendra came here to take their sister home for a religious custom and she never returned,” police officials said. Soon, the complainant’s family went to Indore in search of Megha and spotted their house, which had been lying closed for a very long period. Sensing trouble, they lodged a cheating case with the Kadavanthra police.

Though the accused had approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail, the court directed them to surrender before the police. Though Bundela, who acted as the middleman, surrendered before the police, the remaining accused went into hiding.

During the investigation, the police also traced various hideouts of the racket in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The accused were produced before a magistrate in the evening.