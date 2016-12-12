Mapping culture in Biennale town

more-in

It is not unusual to see visitors in Fort Kochi poring over maps to get around. They’ll now get a smarter and more informative alternative with an interactive map crafted by Sahapedia, an online portal documenting India’s cultural heritage.

The interactive map gives visitors a glimpse of the town’s connections to the Portuguese, the Dutch, the British, the Chinese, the Arab and others through memories and perspectives of people who have lived here.

Sahapedia has collaborated with the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) to put together the map with details of over 150 sites — cultural centres, heritage sites, places of worship, public spaces, public institutions — and lifestyles in Fort Kochi and Mattancherry.

The third edition of the Kochi Muziris Biennale will get under way at Fort Kochi from Monday.

The project, www.culturalmapping.in/fortkochi, is scheduled to go live on December 13 and can be accessed on smartphones, tablets or computers.

“Fort Kochi was the gateway to India for people around the world who visited and did trade. Some of them even settled down here, got married and became a part of the place. It became an ideal place for us to start this fascinating project of cultural mapping,” says Sudha Gopalakrishnan, the executive director of Sahapedia.

Neha Paliwal, director-projects, Sahapedia, says the map is not just intended for visitors from outside but also for locals who may want to record experiences and perspectives of their hometown for future generations.